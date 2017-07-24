default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Technology

Report: Amazon Bids for Indian Payments App FreeCharge

Amazon is trying to buttress its digital payments operations as it takes on local rivals including Paytm and Flipkart.
Source: Shutterstock
By
  • Bloomberg

MUMBAI, India — Amazon.com Inc. has made a bid to acquire Indian digital payments startup FreeCharge from e-commerce operator Snapdeal, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The offer is worth between $50 million to $80 million, the person said, asking not to be identified as the negotiations are private. Snapdeal’s parent Jasper Infotech Pvt is in talks with multiple other parties, including Axis Bank Ltd. and One97 Communications-owned Paytm Payments Bank, the person said.

Amazon is trying to buttress its digital payments operations as it takes on local rivals including Paytm E-commerce Pvt as well as Tiger Global Management-backed Flipkart Online Services Pvt. The US company has entered its fifth year of operations in India as the country shapes up to become of the world’s largest online retail markets.

In April, Amazon secured a license from the Reserve Bank of India to operate a digital wallet. Acquiring FreeCharge would help the Seattle-based company expand its technology into point-of-sale and other uses. The company last year hired former Citibank executive Sriraman Jagannathan to head its digital payments business in India and recently invested $20 million into the business.

Amazon said in an emailed statement that it doesn’t comment on rumour and speculation. Snapdeal, FreeCharge, Paytm and Axis didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking details. Amazon’s interest in FreeCharge was reported earlier by the Economic Times.

The development comes as Snapdeal is said to be in talks to combine with Flipkart.

By Saritha Rai and George Smith Alexander; editors: Robert Fenner, Edwin Chan.

In This Article
Topics
Location
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Technology
Analysis and advice on how technology is disrupting fashion and creating new opportunities.
view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023