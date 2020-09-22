default-output-block.skip-main
Technology

TikTok Removes 104 Million Videos for Violating Guidelines

The social media giant started fact-checking in the first half of the year to verify content related to the coronavirus and elections.
TikTok | Source: Shutterstock
By
  • Reuters

BEIJING, China — ByteDance-owned short-video app TikTok said on Tuesday it removed over 104 million videos from its platform globally in the first half of the year for violating guidelines or terms of service.

"Of those videos, we found and removed 96.4 percent of videos before a user reported them, and 90.3 percent were removed before they received any views," TikTok said in a transparency report.

TikTok started fact-checking programs in the first-half of the year to verify content related to the novel coronavirus and elections.

The report comes at a time China's ByteDance has been racing to avoid a crackdown on TikTok after the US Commerce Department said it would block new downloads and updates to the app.

US officials had expressed concern that personal data of as many as 100 million Americans that use the app was being passed on to China's Communist Party government.

The company said on Tuesday it got 1,768 requests for user data, with 290, or 16.4 percent, of those from US law enforcement agencies.

By Rama Venkat; editor: Shounak Dasgupta.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location

