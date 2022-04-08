Careers Counsel | How to Help Your Colleagues Effectively

How to Help Your Colleagues Effectively (Harvard Business Review)

Don’t solve people’s problems directly when you do jump in. Instead, connect them to the right people, point them to the information or resources they need, or coach them on how best to solve the problem.

When to Use Infographic CVs (Guardian)

Infographic CVs, however, may have their use not in applying for jobs but for companies internally. As part of tender and bid processes, organisations often have to submit CVs of the account team. This could be the perfect place to present areas of expertise simply and creatively – branded in company colours.

Utilising Alumni Networks in Your Job Search (Financial Times)

[Whether a] Facebook or LinkedIn group, Slack channel, or a more informal group chat, [Alumni networks are] most popular for spreading the word about open positions. Alumni groups help facilitate what sometimes amounts to small cohorts of former co-workers getting together again at new employers.