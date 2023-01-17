Luxury Set for a ‘Bumpy Ride’ in China

The Business of Fashion
This week, China rolled back some strict zero-Covid measures, opening a road to recovery for luxury and retail. But the journey is likely to be long and bumpy, experts warn.
Despite disappointing Singles Day sales results, harsh Zero Covid restrictions and supply chain woes, international beauty conglomerates continue to see China as a growth engine.
Disappointing sales were only part of the story, as brands increasingly used the world’s biggest online shopping festival as a marketing moment.
The country's streetwear market is heating up, attracting both global consumers and major brand collaborations.