Will LVMH Signal an End to Luxury’s Slump?

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
From 20 years at Dior to luxury’s post-pandemic boom, Sidney Toledano has shaped the modern luxury business. ‘Desire is the most important thing,’ Toledano tells Laurence Benaïm.
Bottega Veneta’s creative director Matthieu Blazy shares his creative mind with Tim Blanks at BoF VOICES 2023.
The designer has made deft experimentation with colour a hallmark of his aesthetic at the Roman house. Previously known for its signature red, Valentino has expanded its palette under Piccioli — from blistering magenta to dusty electric blues — turning the use of colour into a powerful brand signifier in the process.
The former Louis Vuitton CEO will become chief executive and chairman of the unit that houses Celine, Loewe, Givenchy, Marc Jacobs, Pucci and Kenzo, effective February 1.