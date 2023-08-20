Checking In on Wholesale

The Business of Fashion
While the rest of fashion contends with uneven demand, off-price chains like T.J.Maxx and Ross Stores have proved to be a bright spot.
Farfetch reported disappointing sales and lowered its outlook for the rest of the year. Its own brands, including Off-White and a Reebok license, were hardest hit.
A giant investment from Softbank in 2021 turbocharged expansion plans at Vuori, which is now eyeing global expansion and a takeover of its customers’ closets. But Lululemon, Nike and a host of direct-to-consumer competitors stand in its way.
The Swedish fast fashion giant is investigating 20 alleged instances of labour abuse at its Myanmar suppliers just weeks after top rival Inditex said it was phasing out factories in the Southeast Asian country.