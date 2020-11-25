default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Professional Live: Seizing the African E-Commerce Opportunity

How are Africa’s online players marketing and selling product to domestic and international markets?
By
BoF PROFESSIONAL

At a time when the fashion industry is consolidating and exploring the most valuable places to grow, the African continent presents a diverse, dynamic and largely untapped market.

In an exclusive BoF live event, Imran Amed discussed the region’s substantial e-commerce opportunities and exciting fashion sector with Omoyemi Akerele, founder of Lagos Fashion Week and Style House Files, Nisha Kanabar, founder and chief executive of Industrie Africa and Moulaye Taboure, co-founder and chief executive, Afrikrea.

To participate in #BoFLive, BoF’s digital events series offering insight, advice and inspiration, visit our calendar where you can find details of upcoming digital events.

