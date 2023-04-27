default-output-block.skip-main
BoF LIVE | The Lifestyle Era: Luxury’s Opportunity in Home and Hospitality

Please join us on Tuesday, May 2 at 17:00 BST / 12:00 EDT for the latest BoF Masterclass, when BoF Insights’ associate director of research & analysis Rawan Maki and senior research lead Benjamin Schneider are joined by Fflur Roberts, head of global luxury goods research at Euromonitor International, and Lori Legaspi Moores, vice president of merchandising, Everything Else at Ssense, reveal key findings from the newly launched report, The Lifestyle Era: Luxury’s Opportunity in Home and Hospitality, on the $4.3 trillion global sector.
BoF LIVE | The Lifestyle Era: Luxury’s Opportunity in Home and Hospitality
By
BoF PROFESSIONAL

2nd May at 15:00 BST / 10:00 EDT

Featuring Fflur Roberts, head of global luxury goods research at Euromonitor International, and Lori Legaspi Moores, vice president of merchandising, Everything Else at Ssense, in conversation with Rawan Maki, associate director of research and analysis and Benjamin Schneider, senior research lead.

To prepare for the upcoming webinar:

