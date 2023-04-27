BoF LIVE | The Lifestyle Era: Luxury’s Opportunity in Home and Hospitality

2nd May at 15:00 BST / 10:00 EDT

Featuring Fflur Roberts, head of global luxury goods research at Euromonitor International, and Lori Legaspi Moores, vice president of merchandising, Everything Else at Ssense, in conversation with Rawan Maki, associate director of research and analysis and Benjamin Schneider, senior research lead.

To prepare for the upcoming webinar:

If you don’t already have Zoom installed on your device, make sure to install Zoom for desktop devices now. If you need to connect via a mobile device, you can install the Zoom app ahead of time:

- Get Zoom for your Android device here

- Get Zoom for your Apple device here