default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

#BoFLIVE: How to Tap Instagram Shopping’s Retail and Marketing Potential

For many fashion brands, Instagram is their main path to customers, and sales. The platform is rapidly introducing new features to make commerce easier — but new obstacles are emerging as well. This week, exclusively for BoF Professional members, an expert panel will break down the current social media landscape.
IG
By

Tuesday, June 1 at 16:00 BST / 11:00 EDT

Featuring Amira Rasool, Founder & CEO, The Folklore, BoF’s Alexandra Mondalek and Cathaleen Chen, in conversation with Brian Baskin.

rsvp

rsvp

To prepare for the upcoming webinar:

If you don’t already have Zoom installed on your device, make sure to install Zoom for desktop devices now. If you need to connect via a mobile device, you can install the Zoom app ahead of time:

- Get Zoom for your Android device here

- Get Zoom for your Apple device here

In This Article
Topics
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Can Walmart Finally Crack Fashion?

The big-box retailer is revamping its apparel offering in a bid to become a style destination, a goal it’s tried — and failed — to hit multiple times before. But between a squeezed consumer and the rise of Gen-Z, this time is different, the company says.

Why Victoria’s Secret Is Bringing Sexy Back

A much-hyped image revamp has failed to win back customers. On Thursday, the company told investors about Plan B: spruce up stores, expand into new categories and bring back a bit of the old Victoria’s Secret. As one executive put it, “sexiness can be inclusive.”

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023