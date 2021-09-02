BoF Live: How Non-Linear Commerce Can Drive Sales Growth

9th September at 15:00 BST/ 10:00 EDT

Featuring Holly Friend, senior foresight writer of The Future Laboratory and Greg Lisiewski, VP of global pay later products, PayPal, in conversation with BoF content strategist Alice Gividen.

rsvp

To prepare for the upcoming webinar:

If you don’t already have Zoom installed on your device, make sure to install Zoom for desktop devices now. If you need to connect via a mobile device, you can install the Zoom app ahead of time:

- Get Zoom for your Android device here

- Get Zoom for your Apple device here