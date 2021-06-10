default-output-block.skip-main
Sustainability

#BoFLIVE: The Pitfalls of Marketing Your Fashion Brand as ‘Sustainable’

Fashion’s favourite term means everything and nothing, creating confusion and potential liabilities for the brands that want to be seen as environmentally friendly. Exclusively for BoF Professional members, a host of experts discuss the trouble with ‘sustainable’ marketing.
Sustainable
By

Tuesday, June 15 at 16:00 BST / 11:00 EDT

Featuring Maxine Bedat, Founder & Director, New Standard; Institute Aja Barber, Writer, Stylist & Consultant; and BoF’s Chantal Fernandez in conversation with Brian Baskin.

rsvp

rsvp

To prepare for the upcoming webinar:

If you don’t already have Zoom installed on your device, make sure to install Zoom for desktop devices now. If you need to connect via a mobile device, you can install the Zoom app ahead of time:

- Get Zoom for your Android device here

- Get Zoom for your Apple device here

