Can a Materials Revolution Make Fashion More Sustainable?

For our latest online BoF Professional Membership event, please join BoF’s Sarah Kent and Rachel Deeley along with Elaine Siu, chief innovation officer, Material Innovation Initiative, Tanyaradzwa Sahanga, product creation, sustainability and commerce consultant, and Claire Bergkamp, chief operating officer, Textile Exchange, as they explore fashion’s new frontier of material innovation.
22nd February at 15:00 GMT / 10:00 EST

Featuring Elaine Siu, chief innovation officer of Materials Innovation Initiative, Tanyaradzwa Sahanga, product creation, sustainability and commerce consultant, Claire Bergkamp, chief operating officer, Textile Exchange and BoF editorial associate Rachel Deeley in conversation with London editor Sarah Kent.

To prepare for the upcoming webinar:

If you don’t already have Zoom installed on your device, make sure to install Zoom for desktop devices now. If you need to connect via a mobile device, you can install the Zoom app ahead of time:

- Get Zoom for your Android device here

- Get Zoom for your Apple device here

