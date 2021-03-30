default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Sustainability

#BoFLIVE: Solving Fashion’s Packaging Problem

As the pandemic-driven surge in fashion e-commerce sends more and more cardboard boxes and plastic bags to landfills, a growing number of companies have radical ideas about how to reduce packaging waste. Exclusively for BoF Professional members, we speak to a host of experts to unpack their strategies.
Packaging
Packaging
By

Tuesday, April 6 at 16:00 BST / 11:00 EDT

Featuring Jakob Dworsky, Co-Founder, Asket; Jesse Genet, Chief Executive, Lumi and BoF’s Brian Baskin in conversation with Lauren Sherman.

rsvp

rsvp

To prepare for the upcoming webinar:

If you don’t already have Zoom installed on your device, make sure to install Zoom for desktop devices now. If you need to connect via a mobile device, you can install the Zoom app ahead of time:

- Get Zoom for your Android device here

- Get Zoom for your Apple device here

In This Article
Topics
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Sustainability
How fashion can do better for people and the planet.
view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023