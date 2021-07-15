default-output-block.skip-main
Technology

The Future of Payments

The rise of ‘buy now, pay later’ services has changed how people shop online. In the space of a few years, these start-ups have gone from virtually unknown to an integral part of e-commerce, opening up the concepts of credit lines and instalment plans to millions of consumers.
Payments
By
20th July at 16:00 BST / 11:00 EST

Featuring Cathaleen Chen, Correspondent, BoF; Albert Saniger, Founder & CEO, Nate; Nathan Romano, Co-Founder, Onia; hosted by Brian Baskin, Deputy Editor, BoF.

To prepare for the upcoming webinar:

If you don’t already have Zoom installed on your device, make sure to install Zoom for desktop devices now. If you need to connect via a mobile device, you can install the Zoom app ahead of time:

- Get Zoom for your Android device here

- Get Zoom for your Apple device here

Voices 2023