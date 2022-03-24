default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read selected articles
  • Receive your choice of newsletters
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts & apply for jobs
Technology

BoF Professional Summit: New Frontiers in Fashion and Technology

Join us on May 4, 2022 at The Times Center, New York.
BoF Tech Summit.
By

Two decades in, the fashion industry’s technological transformation is still gathering momentum. Join us on May 4, 2022 at The Times Center, New York, for a series of informative, inspiring and frank discussions on how the fashion industry can participate in the next wave of technological innovation that is reshaping business, culture and society, taking us into virtual worlds and beyond. Nonetheless, we still firmly believe in the value of meeting in real life, and hope you can join us at The Business of Fashion’s first in-person event in North America in over two years.

We will begin the day with an overview of BoF and McKinsey & Company’s upcoming report ‘The State of Fashion: Technology,’ followed by a series of informative and inspiring conversations on how new technologies and innovations — from Web 3.0 and augmented reality to social commerce and digital IDs — can help fashion companies address the industry’s greatest challenges and capitalise on exciting new opportunities.

Following the on-stage discussions, attendees will have the opportunity to join an exclusive Q&A session moderated by BoF’s founder and editor-in-chief, Imran Amed, before connecting with speakers and members of the BoF community at our networking lunch.

Speakers confirmed so far include:

  • Natalie Massenet, co-founder and managing partner, Imaginary Ventures
  • Benoit Pagotto, co-founder, RTFKT
  • Natasha Franck, founder & CEO, EON
  • Matt Powell, senior industry adviser, Sports, The NPD Group L.P.
  • Jeff Carvalho, co-founder, Highsnobiety & Burrata
  • Marc Bain, technology correspondent, The Business of Fashion
  • Imran Amed, founder and editor-in-chief, The Business of Fashion

A very limited number of tickets are available to join us in person at The Times Center, New York. Purchase your ticket before April 1, 2022 to secure your place and save 25 percent on the full ticket price.

For those of you unable to join us in person, the full summit will also be livestreamed, exclusively for BoF Professional members. Please save the date and look out for further details soon.

The BoF Professional Summit: New Frontiers in Fashion and Technology is made possible in part through our exclusive knowledge partner McKinsey & Company.

In This Article
Topics
Location
Tags

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Case Studies
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
BoF Case Studies