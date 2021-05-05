default-output-block.skip-main
#BoFLIVE: What the NFT Gold Rush Means for Fashion

Over the past few weeks, virtually every industry has seen a high-profile non-fungible token (NFT) deal. Exclusively for BoF Professional members, a host of experts break down how sales of tweets, memes and other digital assets may change the possibilities for the fashion industry.
Tuesday, 11 May at 16:00 BST / 11:00 EDT

Featuring Benoit Pagotto, Co-Founder, RTFKT; Karinna Nobbs, Co-CEO, The Dematerialised; Amber Slooten, Co-Founder & Creative Director, The Fabricant; MC Nanda, Editorial Associate, BoF, in conversation with Brian Baskin.

To prepare for the upcoming webinar:

If you don’t already have Zoom installed on your device, make sure to install Zoom for desktop devices now. If you need to connect via a mobile device, you can install the Zoom app ahead of time:

- Get Zoom for your Android device here

- Get Zoom for your Apple device here

