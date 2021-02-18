BoFLIVE: How To Use Data to Build a Better Brand

February 24, 2021 at 16:00 GMT / 11:00 EST

Featuring Ganesh Subramanian, Founder & CEO, Stylumia; Jarno Vanhatapio, Founder & CEO, Na-Kd; Brittany Hicks & Jessica Couch, Founding Partners, Fayetteville Road LLC, in conversation with Lauren Sherman.

rsvp

To prepare for the upcoming webinar:

If you don’t already have Zoom installed on your device, make sure to install Zoom for desktop devices now. If you need to connect via a mobile device, you can install the Zoom app ahead of time:

- Get Zoom for your Android device here

- Get Zoom for your Apple device here