We look forward to welcoming you to The BoF Professional Summit – New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds global livestream on Friday, March 22nd from 9am New York, 1pm London, 2pm Paris and Milan.

Our half-day programme of provocative talks and in-depth conversations, with leaders from brands including LVMH, Calvin Klein, Norma Kamali, Timberland, e.l.f. Beauty and Roblox, will delve into three key technology themes shaping the fashion and beauty industries this year:

The AI Imperative : Learn how the rapid advance of artificial intelligence is reshaping fashion, from enabling traceability in the supply chain to transforming how shoppers find and buy clothes.

: Learn how the rapid advance of artificial intelligence is reshaping fashion, from enabling traceability in the supply chain to transforming how shoppers find and buy clothes. Digital Culture : Understand how online culture is evolving and influencing the ways brands reach their audiences, craft their identities and create deep, meaningful relationships with their fandoms.

: Understand how online culture is evolving and influencing the ways brands reach their audiences, craft their identities and create deep, meaningful relationships with their fandoms. Virtual Worlds: As companies like Apple and Meta introduce new products that can add a digital layer on top of the physical world, explore the opportunities available in areas from design to marketing.

Please see the full agenda and speaker lineup below.

AGENDA

Theme 1: The AI Imperative

1PM LONDON | 9AM NEW YORK

How Algorithms Flattened Culture with Kyle Chayka, a New Yorker staff writer and author of the book “Filterworld.”

Generative AI: Putting the Powerful Technology to Use with Raghu Krishnananda, chief product and technology officer of Indian e-commerce giant Myntra, and Seda Domaniç, co-founder of Istanbul-based start-up Refabric.

Enhancing Visibility in Fashion’s Supply Chain with Namrata Sandhu, co-founder and chief executive at Vaayu, and Evan Smith, co-founder and chief executive at AltanaUsing Al to Create Customer Centric Business Strategies with Sona Abaryan, partner and global fashion & luxury sector lead at Ekimetrics.

Can Al Carry on a Designer’s Legacy? with Norma Kamali, founder of her namesake brand, and Cyril Foiret, founder and chief executive of Maison Meta.

Theme 2: Digital Culture

3PM LONDON | 11AM NEW YORK

How Calvin Klein Taps Into Culture with Jonathan Bottomley, global chief marketing officer at Calvin Klein.

The New Paradigm for Influencers with Chrissy Rutherford, creator, writer and co-founder of 2BG Consulting, and Katie Sturino, founder of Megababe.

Beauty’s Big Gaming Opportunity with Justine Higueras, global group director for beauty at Roblox, and Ekta Chopra, chief digital officer at e.l.f. Beauty.

Theme 3: Virtual Worlds

4:30PM LONDON | 12:30PM NEW YORK