Benefit to Shrink China Presence

Beauty brands are readying for another tumultuous year. Demand is strong, but growth remains challenging with rising customer acquisition costs and a bearish funding climate.
In a year that catapulted both Gen-Z and Generation Alpha to the forefront, brands reprioritised omnichannel retail, profitability and extolling value to beauty shoppers.
The beauty conglomerate increases its investment in U.S.-based brands as it pursues a geographically diverse portfolio.
Unilever beat out a host of bidders, including rival consumer goods conglomerates and private equity firms.