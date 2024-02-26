YSL Beauty Taps Dua Lipa as Global Makeup Ambassador

The luxury beauty label announced Monday that it is enlisting British pop singer, Dua Lipa, to front the line’s cosmetics category.

Lipa previously served as the label’s global brand ambassador as the face of its Libre fragrance since 2019.

With Lipa’s expanded role, YSL Beauty hopes to appeal to a new generation of beauty consumers. It is also expanding its lip offerings following the success of its Candy Glaze, a plumping lip gloss stick, which gained virality on TikTok. Under a new banner, LoveShine, the label will debut additional offerings, including a Lip Oil Stick, this year.

The news comes after the label deleted all of its posts on Instagram citing a “social media reset,” a move the brand hopes to pair with social media stunts in the near term to further lure Gen-Z shoppers.

“This move is signatory of YSL Beauty entering a new chapter,” said Jordan Radi, global director of consumer engagement.

Learn more:

Inside YSL Beauty’s Formula for Staying Young

The luxury fragrance brand has proven time and again that it knows how to win over the youth market. Its latest scent, MYSLF, aims to embody Gen-Z ideas around self-expression — to a point.