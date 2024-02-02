default-output-block.skip-main
Beauty

Rhode Names Nick Vlahos as CEO

The beauty industry veteran joins Hailey Bieber’s skincare company effective immediately, replacing Melanie Bender who departed in Oct. 2023.
A woman lying on a life size jellybean.
Hailey Bieber's Rhode has a new CEO. (Rhode)
By

Vlahos joins from The Honest Company, the personal and home care line founded by the actress Jessica Alba, where he was chief executive.

At The Honest Company, Vlahos led the brand through its initial public offering, in which the company received a valuation of $1.44 billion.

Vlahos’ appointment comes following a period of executive reshuffle at Rhode. In Dec. 2023, Lauren Ratner was promoted to president and appointed chief brand officer.

Lip Gloss Is Beauty’s Secret to Sales and Sex

Recalling the appeal of Lip Smackers balms and Lancôme’s Juicy Tubes, skincare brands like Rhode, Summer Fridays and UBeauty have the lip category cornered.

Daniela Morosini
Daniela Morosini

Daniela Morosini is a Beauty Correspondent at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She covers the global beauty industry, with an interest in how companies go to market and overcome hurdles.

