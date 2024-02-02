Rhode Names Nick Vlahos as CEO

Vlahos joins from The Honest Company, the personal and home care line founded by the actress Jessica Alba, where he was chief executive.

At The Honest Company, Vlahos led the brand through its initial public offering, in which the company received a valuation of $1.44 billion.

Vlahos’ appointment comes following a period of executive reshuffle at Rhode. In Dec. 2023, Lauren Ratner was promoted to president and appointed chief brand officer.

