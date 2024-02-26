default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

Sky News: UK High Street Chain Next in Talks For The Body Shop Assets

The fashion retailer has previously acquired a number of its beleaguered peers.
Brazil’s Natura mulls sale of The Body Shop.
Brazil’s Natura mulls sale of The Body Shop. (Shutterstock)
By

The British high street fashion chain Next is in talks to acquire The Body Shop, according to a Sky News report on Saturday.

Per the report, Next has been closely following The Body Shop, and has now contacted FRP Advisory, the administrators handling the company’s bankruptcy proceedings and expressed an interest in acquiring parts of the distressed chain.

Despite being better known for affordable fashion, homewares and school clothes, Next has also become a prolific acquirer of embattled retail businesses. Run by Lord Wolfson, in recent years, it has snapped up the likes of Fat Face and Joules after they entered insolvency proceedings, and it has also struck deals with bigger US brands such as Victoria’s Secret and Gap.

Any sale, however, would not include The Body Shop’s most recognisable assets. Its brand and intellectual property are not part of the administration process, as Aurelius Group, which has owned The Body Shop since Jan. 1 2024, has secured its stock and other major assets. FRP has already announced the closure of almost half of its 198 UK stores.

The Body Shop was once a radical disruptor in the beauty industry, as a founder-led brand with strong ethical claims and whimsical, playful products. Despite the body care segment’s growth in popularity, the brand failed to modernise its core proposition as competition increased.

Learn more:

When Sol de Janeiro Rules Supreme, Is There Room for The Body Shop?

The beauty label has fallen under administration with plans to cut staff and stores. How did the ultimate purveyor of uber-perfumed creams and fragrances and purpose-driven brand messages, which seem so relevant now, fall so far?

About the author
Daniela Morosini
Daniela Morosini

Daniela Morosini is a Beauty Correspondent at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She covers the global beauty industry, with an interest in how companies go to market and overcome hurdles.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

Will Gen-Z Buy Anything Millie Bobby Brown Sells?

With a very famous founder and zero public financial data, Florence by Mills is either a stealth winner in Gen Z-personal care — or a placeholder for ventures that haven’t happened yet. Perhaps in the right hands it will be both.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds - March 22, 2024
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds - March 22, 2024