Sky News: UK High Street Chain Next in Talks For The Body Shop Assets

Daniela Morosini is a Beauty Correspondent at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She covers the global beauty industry, with an interest in how companies go to market and overcome hurdles.
With a very famous founder and zero public financial data, Florence by Mills is either a stealth winner in Gen Z-personal care — or a placeholder for ventures that haven’t happened yet. Perhaps in the right hands it will be both.
The makeup guru reflects on the origins of her signature minimalist aesthetic, and why she’s building her latest start-up, Jones Roads Beauty, differently than her Estée Lauder-owned namesake brand.
The country superstar is using scent to power her next album.
The beauty label has fallen under administration with plans to cut staff and stores. How did the ultimate purveyor of uber-perfumed creams and fragrances and purpose-driven brand messages, which seem so relevant now, fall so far?