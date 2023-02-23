Third Point Plans Proxy Contest at Bath & Body Works

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
A slew of new entrants, from indies to LVMH-owned giants, are jumping from makeup into skin and “hybrid” concepts. But the road to skin care equity is harder than it looks.
The store will reportedly house beauty and fragrance, further cementing the area as a hotspot for luxury.
Glossier entering Sephora is analogous to LeBron James joining the Miami Heat in 2010. Hear me out.
After a rough few years, the beauty brand is opening a new SoHo flagship, will soon launch at Sephora and is planning a busy slate of product releases. Sources say sales of $275 million this year aren’t out of the question.