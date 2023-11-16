default-output-block.skip-main
China

Alibaba Quarterly Revenue In Line With Expectation

China’s Alibaba Group Holding posted revenue of 224.79 billion yuan ($31.01 billion) in the quarter, as the country’s retail sector recovered from the effects of pandemic-fuelled lockdowns.
Alibaba
The Group's second-quarter revenue was in line with analysts’ estimates as the country’s retail sector recovers from the effects of pandemic-fueled lockdowns. (Alibaba)
China’s Alibaba Group Holding reported second-quarter revenue on Thursday that was in line with analysts’ estimates as the country’s retail sector recovers from the effects of pandemic-fueled lockdowns.

The Chinese e-commerce giant posted revenue of 224.79 billion yuan ($31.01 billion) in the quarter, compared with analysts’ average estimate of 224.32 billion yuan, according to LSEG data.

Learn more:

Alibaba Banks on Aggressive Singles Day Pricing to Recoup Sales Mojo

China’s Alibaba is pressuring merchants to offer rock-bottom prices on its marketplaces in this year’s Singles Day extravaganza.

More from China
On-the-ground intelligence and insights from the world’s largest fashion market.

Why Luxury Brands Are Pivoting to Athletes

In the key China market, sports stars are an increasingly popular choice for luxury brands aiming to broaden their appeal while limiting their exposure to scandal-prone entertainers.

Caution Prevails at Shanghai Fashion Week

At the latest edition of China’s top fashion week, brands adapted their designs for a more value-minded shopper as retail buyers prepared for a softer local market.

view more

Voices 2023