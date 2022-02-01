default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read selected articles
  • Receive your choice of newsletters
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts & apply for jobs
China

Chinese New Year Sees Luxury Brands Tap Into TV Marketing

Chinese singer Li Yuchun, also known as Chris Lee, wears a Balmain x Barbie limited edition outfit.
Chinese singer Li Yuchun, also known as Chris Lee, wears a Balmain x Barbie limited edition outfit. (Li Yuchun's Weibo)
By

Spring Festival Gala, the annual TV programme celebrating the countdown to Chinese New Year on the CCTV network, continues to be an important marketing moment for luxury and fashion brands.

This year, international brands such as Balmain, Chanel, Saint Laurent and Lanvin enjoyed prominent placement in the show by dressing top celebrities like Li Yuchun (also known as Chris Lee), Song Qian (as known as Victoria Song), Yi Yangqianxi (also known as Jackson Yee) and Zhang Xiaofei.

According to the programme’s official data, 4.93 billion views were counted through digital channels. On Weibo, hashtags of the event garnered more than 3 billion views.

Learn more:

China’s Spring Festival Gala Showcases the Likes of Chanel, Stella McCartney and Sankuanz

As a TV programme with an audience of over 1.2 billion, China’s Spring Festival Gala is an important stage for international luxury brands fighting for exposure. This year, many homegrown designers also tapped into the broadcast.

In This Article
Topics

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
CONNECT WITH US ON
10 Themes That Will Define the Fashion Agenda in 2022
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
10 Themes That Will Define the Fashion Agenda in 2022