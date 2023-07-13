Fast Retailing Raises Forecast as Operating Profit Surges

Japan’s Fast Retailing , the owner of clothing brand Uniqlo, reported on Thursday that its nine-month operating profit soared 22 percent.

Profit rose to 330.6 billion yen ($2.38 billion) from 271.1 billion yen in the year-earlier period. The company raised its full-year profit forecast to 370 billion yen from 360 billion yen.

That compares with an average estimate of 363 billion yen in annual operating profit, based on a poll of 14 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

By Rocky Swift; Editor: Stephen Coates

Learn more:

Fast Retailing’s Uniqlo to Add Stores in North America

Uniqlo is opening six stores — four in the US and two in Canada — this summer as part of its expansion plan to reach more than 200 locations in North America by 2027.