Mytheresa Partners With JD.com in China

The German luxury e-commerce company has joined the Chinese e-commerce giant, launching an official e-boutique on its platform.

The online store offers luxury brands such as Alaïa, Balmain, Roger Vivier, Versace and designer brands like Marine Serre, Lemaire and Ganni. All the products will be directly shipped from Mytheresa’s Munich headquarters with Mytheresa providing 30-day free returns and Chinese customer service.

It has become increasingly common to see international e-commerce players join with local platform players in China, due largely to the dominance of traffic garnered by the likes of JD.com and Alibaba’s Tmall. JD.com’s active user base had reached 550 million by last September. Rival Alibaba has collaborated with Net-a-Porter and Farfetch, which benefit from its 979 million local active users.

Learn more:

LVMH Brands Double Down on JD.com Partnerships

Givenchy’s JD.com mini programme officially launched Tuesday, making the French label the latest in a raft of brands from luxury conglomerate LVMH to join forces with the Chinese e-commerce platform.