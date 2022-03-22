default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read selected articles
  • Receive your choice of newsletters
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts & apply for jobs
China

Mytheresa Partners With JD.com in China

Mytheresa has opened an e-boutique on JD.com's platform.
Mytheresa has opened an e-boutique on JD.com's platform. (Mytheresa)
By

The German luxury e-commerce company has joined the Chinese e-commerce giant, launching an official e-boutique on its platform.

The online store offers luxury brands such as Alaïa, Balmain, Roger Vivier, Versace and designer brands like Marine Serre, Lemaire and Ganni. All the products will be directly shipped from Mytheresa’s Munich headquarters with Mytheresa providing 30-day free returns and Chinese customer service.

It has become increasingly common to see international e-commerce players join with local platform players in China, due largely to the dominance of traffic garnered by the likes of JD.com and Alibaba’s Tmall. JD.com’s active user base had reached 550 million by last September. Rival Alibaba has collaborated with Net-a-Porter and Farfetch, which benefit from its 979 million local active users.

Learn more:

LVMH Brands Double Down on JD.com Partnerships

Givenchy’s JD.com mini programme officially launched Tuesday, making the French label the latest in a raft of brands from luxury conglomerate LVMH to join forces with the Chinese e-commerce platform.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Case Studies
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
BoF Case Studies