Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Acquires TCNS Clothing

The Ugandan-born model how he is finding purpose in pursuing an unconventional career to support his family and the community he comes from.
Marketplace giants like Rakuten and Zozo, local department stores and foreign e-tailers are battling for supremacy in Japan’s lagging but lucrative online fashion market.
Big hitters and scrappy start-ups in Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal and South Africa are vying for a share of the $152 billion global sneaker market.
Brands like Dior, Fendi and Valentino have responded to shifting travel patterns as some Middle Eastern customers return to familiar hubs in Europe but others choose to shop closer to home or explore new destinations during the Muslim holy month.