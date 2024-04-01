Aditya Birla Fashion to List Flagship Lifestyle Brands as Separate Entity

The Business of Fashion
Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co are among the brands expanding in Perth, Australia in a bid to tap its mining, oil and gas wealth and newfound status as a travel hub.
This week’s round-up of global markets fashion business news also features Haiti’s sourcing crisis, Brazilian jewellery giant Vivara and Dubai’s Ramadan shopping season.
This week’s round-up of global markets fashion business news also features Supreme’s long-awaited Shanghai flagship opening, India imposes MIP on undervalued imports of synthetic knitted fabric and striking Sri Lankan workers continue to protest.
Imran Amed shares his observations from a trip to the wealthy desert metropolis, home to the most lucrative stores for many of the world’s top fashion brands.