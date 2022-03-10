Aussie Brands Including Zimmermann, Aje Donate to Flood Disaster Victims

More than 120 brands, including Zimmermann, Aje, Venroy and Assembly The Label, are donating clothing and footwear to victims of one of the country’s worst floods in living memory.

Towns in the Australian states of Queensland and New South Wales have been ravaged by weeks of catastrophic downpour. The death toll from flooding has now risen to 22 and thousands more have been forced to abandon their homes. In the wake of this national emergency, some of the country’s biggest fashion companies and retailers are now giving garments to flood-stricken communities through the charity upcycling organisation Thread Together.

“We are working alongside aid agencies during the rescue, recovery and relief efforts to support individuals, families and communities impacted by the devastating floods,” Thread Together chief executive Anthony Chesler said.

His organisation is opening three temporary clothing hubs in evacuation centres in Queensland and NSW with the support of major Australian retailers including Bendon, General Pants and David Jones department store, in order to dispense garments to those most in need.

“We are also deploying our fleet of mobile wardrobe vehicles into flood affected regions so people can walk in and choose the clothes they require with the highest amount of dignity,” Chesler added.

Founded in 2012 by Andie Halas, whose family owned the successful swimwear brand, Seafolly, Thread Together works to close the circular fashion loop by donating unwanted new clothing to dispossessed people and those living in poverty.

The organisation now has over 800 fashion partners and clothes up to 2,000 people each week, distributing clothing via more than 100 charity partners.

