default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Global Markets

Australian Luxury E-tailer Cettire Posts $8 Million Net Profit

Cettire said in a filing to the Australian Stock Exchange that it has inked a deal to enter mainland China.
Cettire said in a filing to the Australian Stock Exchange that it has inked a deal to enter mainland China. (Cettire)
By
  • Khanh Linh

The online fashion retailer reported 187 million Australian dollars (US$123 million) in revenue during the six months that ended December 31, up 65 percent year on year.

At the Australian-listed company founded in 2017 by Dean Mintz as a grey market platform for luxury goods, adjusted EBITDA rose 8.9 percent to $16.7 million during the same period. A key factor in the company’s performance last year was a 101 percent boost in sales in emerging markets (those outside its core of Australia, the US and UK) as the company worked to localise its offering. That plan included opening a Chinese-language website and app and a distribution partnership with e-commerce marketplace JD.com.

Cettire said having $53.3 million cash on hand and zero debt allowed it to capitalise on “multiple attractive global growth opportunities”. During the period it secured a commercial agreement with Italian luxury brand Zegna which it said enables the direct integration of products into Cettire’s platform.

Learn more:

The Rise and Stumble of a Grey Market Upstart

Cettire rode a pandemic luxury e-commerce boom to an IPO in December, but this week trading in its shares was halted after a precipitous fall.

In This Article
Topics

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Global Markets
A guide to unlocking opportunity in emerging and frontier fashion markets.

The Next Iteration of Kuwait’s Oud Fashion Talks

BoF sits down with Zainab Abdulrazzaq, founder of 3oud.com and organiser of the Oud Fashion Talks, to discover the next steps for the event, designed to cement Kuwait’s place on the international fashion map.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Professional Summit - An Inflection Point in Fashion Tech
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
BoF Professional Summit - An Inflection Point in Fashion Tech