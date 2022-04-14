Australia’s Scanlan Theodore Triples Down On US Retail

The designer label said it will expand from two to six US stores in the next 18 months, opening four new stores in key luxury markets across the country.

Building on Scanlan Theodore’s two existing boutiques in Hudson Yards and Flatiron in New York, known for timeless designs and contemporary positioning will open in Bal Harbour in Miami, NorthPark in Dallas, City Centre in Washington and Americana Manhasset in Long Island.

“We saw an opportunity to find spaces in the top tier luxury shopping centres across the country,” said Scanlan Theodore chief executive and co-owner Sarah Blank.

“There are a number of high street brands doing great things, and loads of luxury labels, but there aren’t that many players in that middle sector for working women,” she added.

Blank is projecting $100 million in global sales this year for the brand founded by Gary Theodore in Melbourne in 1987, it’s US sales are growing 30 percent year-on-year and e-commerce comprises over 50 percent of sales in that market, as well as growing to 25 percent of global sales in recent years.

With a 45 percent return rate amongst US customers, Scanlan Theodore is focused on building a loyal customer base in the country that is similar to the cult following the brand developed in Australia, where it has 22 boutiques.

