Birimian Ventures Founder Laureen Kouassi-Olsson to Publish ‘Iconic Africa’ Book

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Daniel-Yaw Miller is Senior Editorial Associate at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and covers menswear, streetwear and sport.
Reliance plans to open top-end luxury mall in Mumbai with LVMH and Kering brands set to open stores, marking retail expansion for brands in India.
This week’s round-up of global markets fashion business news also features South African clothing retailer Woolworths, Bahraini asset manager Investcorp and Indonesia’s threats to curb TikTok Shop.
Reliance Industries and Tata Group have launched multi-brand beauty retailers Tira and Tata Cliq Palette respectively in a challenge to incumbents like Nykaa, Purplle and Sephora.
This week’s round-up of global markets fashion business news also reveals the succession plan for an Indian retail billionaire, Kenya’s strategy to revitalise its textile industry and forced labour in Turkmenistan’s cotton harvest.