Condé Nast to Launch Vogue Adria in Croatia, Serbia and Slovenia

Vogue Adria is set to debut later this year under a partnership between Condé Nast and Media 3.0 Publishing. The print magazine will be published in Croatian and Serbian, and the online edition will be additionally available in Slovenian and English. The key editorial team members have not yet been disclosed but will be based across the capital cities of Croatia, Slovenia and Serbia.

Media 3.0 was founded by Sonja Kovacs, Nenad Janjatovic, and Milan Djacic. Kovacs’ previous leadership roles in media include editor-in-chief of Elle Serbia, and regional editorial director of Elle, Men’s Health, Cosmopolitan and National Geographic, while Janjatovic and Djacic served as creative director and fashion director of Elle Serbia respectively. Djacic was also Elle Man Serbia’s editor-in-chief.

“As a team, we strongly believe in the power of Vogue as a brand and its ability to bring diversity and push the boundaries in the right direction. We strongly believe art, fashion and culture are the ones that transcend borders and barriers and are necessary for any sort of dialogue. Therefore, our idea is to focus on creating a viable and auspicious bridge between East and West. To introduce them properly, without prejudices and stereotypes, and to bring unexplored, neglected narratives to the fore,” said Janjatovic.

Since 2018, Vogue has launched several new country and regional editions, including Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia combined ‘Czechoslovakia’ edition, Greece (relaunch), Hong Kong, Singapore and Scandinavia. The Adria edition follows the launch of Vogue Philippines last year, the magazine’s 29th edition.

