Condé Nast to Launch Vogue Adria in Croatia, Serbia and Slovenia

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The kingdom is set to drive growth for the industry as its economy booms, social reforms reshape consumer culture and futuristic cities sprout from the desert.
At Egypt Fashion Week, BoF founder Imran Amed shared the origin story of BoF and reflects on the forces that will shape fashion in the coming decade.
The timeless appeal of the south Asian classic has gone global — and a new London exhibition shows how it has been reinvented.
The second edition of Oud Fashion Talks explored the forces transforming the Gulf’s fashion industry today, with key learnings from BoF Insights’ ‘Fashion in the Middle East’ report and from executives of local retailers, manufacturers, designers and entrepreneurs.