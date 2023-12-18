Fashion Trust Arabia Prize Announces Winners

The Fashion Trust Arabia, a fashion fund dedicated to spotlighting Middle Eastern talent, announced seven winners of its prize on Monday.

The awards ceremony was postponed this year due to the unfolding conflict in the Middle East and was due to take place on Oct. 25, 2023 in Doha, Qatar. Following a two-day deliberation, the Fashion Trust Arabia awarded womenswear designer Amir Al Kasm and Renaissance Renaissance founder Cynthia Merhej as winners of the evening wear category.

The finalists were selected by a panel that included Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani and fashion writer Tania Fares, who founded the Trust in 2018.

Other winners included Beirut, Lebanon-based designer Ahmed Amer for the ready-to-wear category, British-Lebanese jewellery designer Katarina Tarazi for the jewellery category, and design duo of eyewear label A Better Feeling Omar Taha and Lily Max for accessories. Menswear designer Adam Elyasse took home the Franca Sozzani Debut Talent award and Nigerian designer Adeju Thompson, founder of Lagos Space Programme, was awarded the Guest Country Award.





Learn more:

Fashion Trust Arabia Awards Postponed Amid Middle East Conflict

Fashion Trust Arabia has postponed its annual awards ceremony due to the conflict unfolding in the Middle East. The event was due to take place in Doha, Qatar on Oct. 25.