Fashion Trust Arabia Prize Announces Winners

This week’s round-up of global markets fashion business news also features Dior teams up with rising Japanese artist Otani, Unilever ventures doubles down on Australian hair care brand Straand and Chennai manufacturing limps back after cyclone flooding.
This week’s round-up of global markets fashion business news also features PDD’s ascent in China, Kenya’s controversial suit ban and subterfuge in India’s jewellery trade.
According to The State of Fashion 2024, a potentially volatile global economy and geopolitical tensions in the coming months could further dent consumer confidence in key markets, requiring fashion brands, retailers and suppliers to bolster contingency planning and double down on operating efficiencies, among other measures.
Despite decades of volatility in Latin America’s third-largest economy, some local fashion entrepreneurs have found success thanks to a combination of grit, determination and hyper-adaptability.