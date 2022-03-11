Founder of Russia’s Wildberries Tatyana Bakalchuk Sees Wealth Cut By Almost Half

The billionaire widely known as Russia’s richest self-made woman has seen the value of her fashion e-commerce company fall from $7.6 billion to $4.2 billion within the last month, according to Forbes estimates.

Last December, Forbes described Tatyana Bakalchuk, who owns 99 percent of e-commerce platform Wildberries, as a leader in wealth growth dynamics among the world’s billionaires. In 2021, her business grew by more than 1000 percent.

Wildberries was founded in 2004 by Bakalchuk and her husband Vladislav Bakalchuk (he owns the remaining 1 percent share in the company). The company operates in 19 countries, including the US, Spain, Italy, UK, Germany and others.

In an interview with Reuters last December Bakalchuk said the company has no plans to go public. For 2022, she was planning to expand its logistics network in Kazakhstan, Armenia and Belarus, as well as entering the Uzbekistan market, Bakalchuk said at the time.

