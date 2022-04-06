default-output-block.skip-main
Global Markets

Gucci, Valentino Appoint New Chiefs in China

Shanghai's city skyline.
Shanghai's city skyline. (Shutterstock)
By

Both Italian houses have installed new management to oversee their businesses in China, a crucial market for luxury goods consumption.

At Gucci, Laurent Cathala will take over as president of Greater China, Fashion Business. Cathala joins the company from Tiffany & Co, where he was president of Greater China and the North Asia Region.

At Valentino, Janice Lam has joined as CEO of Greater China. She has perviously held positions at Prada and Richemont Group-owned Alfred Dunhill.

Learn more:

The Biggest Mistakes Luxury Brands Make in China

China is the world’s most important luxury market, but key business decisions concerning the country are still taken by Western executives based in Europe, resulting in common and costly mistakes, argue Luca Solca and Jasmine Zhu.

