default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Global Markets

JD.com to Shut Indonesia, Thailand Shopping Sites in Focus Shift

China’s JD.com reports a 25 percent jump in quarterly revenue. Shutterstock.
JD.com Inc. is closing its Indonesia and Thailand e-commerce sites as the company shifts its overseas strategy toward supply-chain and logistics services. (Shutterstock)
By

Chinese online retailer JD.com Inc. is closing its Indonesia and Thailand e-commerce sites as the company shifts its overseas strategy toward supply-chain and logistics services.

JD.ID in Indonesia will stop accepting orders from mid-February and all services will be stopped by the end of March, while JD Central in Thailand will cease its operations from March 3, according to statements on the businesses’ websites.

The company, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s biggest rival, is pivoting its international businesses toward services such as supply chain management and warehousing. It is among Chinese tech giants that are curbing spending to weather slowing growth caused by three years of Covid restrictions and the government’s crackdown on powerful internet firms.

“JD.com will continue to serve the global markets, including Southeast Asia, through its supply chain infrastructure,” the company said in an email. “We are developing in international markets by focusing on building a cross-border supply chain network with logistics and warehousing at the core.”

The company launched JD.ID in 2015 with investors including Provident Capital, with operations starting in 2016. In 2018, it started JD Central in Thailand with Central Group, the nation’s biggest retail conglomerate.

By Jane Zhang

Learn more:

China’s JD.com Beats Revenue Estimates as Lockdowns Drive Online Shopping

E-commerce firm JD.com Inc posted an 11.4 percent rise in third-quarter revenue on Friday, beating analysts’ estimates as Covid-19 lockdowns in China led more consumers to shop online.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location
Tags

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Global Markets
A guide to unlocking opportunity in emerging and frontier fashion markets.

The Next Iteration of Kuwait’s Oud Fashion Talks

BoF sits down with Zainab Abdulrazzaq, founder of 3oud.com and organiser of the Oud Fashion Talks, to discover the next steps for the event, designed to cement Kuwait’s place on the international fashion map.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
How to Build a Profitable DTC Brand
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
How to Build a Profitable DTC Brand