Kenyan Fashion E-tailer ShopZetu Secures $1 Million Investment

The Nairobi-based start-up will use the pre-seed funding to trial regional delivery services across the wider East Africa region in markets like Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda.

The funding round was led by Chui Ventures, with participation from Roselake Ventures, Launch Africa, Logos Ventures and others, according to a TechCrunch report.

The e-commerce marketplace, which sells mainly fashion products from local and regional manufacturers and distributors, aims to treble the number of vendors on its platform to 1,000 by adding more international fashion labels and new brands in the beauty and home categories. Many of the current vendors were previously only sold offline or through more informal social media channels.

Marvin Kiragu, ShopZetu CEO, told the media outlet that the company aims to become a lifestyle platform. “We want to become a one-stop shop,” he said. ShopZetu was founded by Kiragu and Wandia Gichuru, an entrepreneur who also co-founded the Kenyan fashion brand Vivo.

Learn more:

Afrikrea Looks to Push African E-Commerce Global

E-commerce platform Afrikrea, which specialises in “all things made of Africa”, has announced the launch of Anka, an on-demand software solution that will provide e-commerce, payments and global shipping services for thousands of micro-retailers.