default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Global Markets

Kenyan Fashion E-tailer ShopZetu Secures $1 Million Investment

Kenya-based fashion e-commerce start-up ShopZetu.
Kenya-based fashion e-commerce start-up ShopZetu. (ShopZetu)
By

The Nairobi-based start-up will use the pre-seed funding to trial regional delivery services across the wider East Africa region in markets like Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda.

The funding round was led by Chui Ventures, with participation from Roselake Ventures, Launch Africa, Logos Ventures and others, according to a TechCrunch report.

The e-commerce marketplace, which sells mainly fashion products from local and regional manufacturers and distributors, aims to treble the number of vendors on its platform to 1,000 by adding more international fashion labels and new brands in the beauty and home categories. Many of the current vendors were previously only sold offline or through more informal social media channels.

Marvin Kiragu, ShopZetu CEO, told the media outlet that the company aims to become a lifestyle platform. “We want to become a one-stop shop,” he said. ShopZetu was founded by Kiragu and Wandia Gichuru, an entrepreneur who also co-founded the Kenyan fashion brand Vivo.

Learn more:

Afrikrea Looks to Push African E-Commerce Global

E-commerce platform Afrikrea, which specialises in “all things made of Africa”, has announced the launch of Anka, an on-demand software solution that will provide e-commerce, payments and global shipping services for thousands of micro-retailers.

In This Article
Topics

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Global Markets
A guide to unlocking opportunity in emerging and frontier fashion markets.
view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Recruit top-tier talent easily with single job postings
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Recruit top-tier talent easily with single job postings