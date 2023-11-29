Africa’s Top Clothing Retailer Pepkor Pushes Expansion in Brazil

The Business of Fashion
Despite decades of volatility in Latin America’s third-largest economy, some local fashion entrepreneurs have found success thanks to a combination of grit, determination and hyper-adaptability.
This week’s round-up of global markets fashion business news also features Hong Kong jewellery giant Chow Tai Fook, Ghana’s travel retail move and Brazilian apparel retailer Lojas Renner.
This week’s round-up of global markets fashion business news also features Japanese cosmetics group Kosé, Pakistan’s e-commerce market and JD.com’s management shakeup in China.
Actors are a particularly effective way of reaching Indian consumers, but fashion brands should consider widening the net to include other famous faces like local musicians, athletes and celebrity influencers, say marketing experts.