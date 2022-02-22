Portuguese Textile, Clothing Exports Surpass Pre-Pandemic Levels

The country’s textile and clothing exports in 2021 reached a record €5.42 billion ($6.16 billion), up 16.5 percent over 2020 and 3.9 percent above 2019, according to figures released on Wednesday by the Textile and Clothing Association of Portugal (ATP).

ATP president, Mário Jorge Machado, attributed the growth in the fashion category to knitted garments, which rose 9 percent over 2019 levels to €2.34 billion.

Spain remains the leading export destination for Portuguese textiles and clothing, though its overall share is dropping. A greater share is going to countries such as France, the second most common destination for Portuguese exports, with textiles and clothing destined for that market growing double digits over 2019 levels.

