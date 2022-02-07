default-output-block.skip-main
Global Markets

Russian E-Commerce Giant Wildberries Sees Turnover Increase 93% in 2021

Wildberries has changed its policies so it's effectively cheaper for consumers to purchase using domestic payment platforms. Shutterstock
The platform increased its user base to 113 million in 2021. (Shutterstock)
By

The e-tailer reported turnover of 844 billion roubles ($11 billion) for the year. In 2021′s fourth quarter, sales on the platform amounted to 304.8 billion roubles ($4 billion), a 101 percent year-on-year rise.

According to Wildberries’ forecasts, its profit by the end of 2021 will reach about 18 billion roubles ($236 million), which will be invested in the further development of the company, including the construction of new logistics complexes, improving service quality and expanding its product assortment.

Wildberries’ customer base reached 113 million users last year, and those users purchased over 1 billion products through the platform in 2021, 81 percent more than in 2020.

The largest sales volumes were noted in the “clothing, shoes and accessories” category which accounted for sales of 336.5 billion roubles (up 55 percent year-on-year).

