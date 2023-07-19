default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Global Markets

South Korean Fashion E-tailer Musinsa Secures $190 Million Investment

Musinsa.
Musinsa. (Musinsa)
By
  • Khanh Linh

The Series C funding round led by investment firm KKR with participation from Wellington Management will bring the company’s valuation to about $2.76 billion.

Munil Han, Musinsa chief executive, said the funds will be used to further scale the platform. The e-tailer has location and language-specific sites for customers in the US and Canada as well as Asia Pacific markets including Japan, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Australia and New Zealand.

KKR’s Mukul Chawla, partner and head of growth equity Asia Pacific at the firm said: “we see enormous opportunity for Munsina to build on its leading position in a fast-growing K-fashion market that continues to shift online and expand globally on the back of K-culture’s explosive reach.”

The Series B round in 2021, following a Series A round in 2019, attracted investment from Sequoia Capital and IMM. The company’s total raised since 2001 now stands at around $330 million.

Musinsa was founded in 2001 and currently sells more than 8000 local and international designer brands. Besides its core service, the company’s portfolio includes online lifestyle retail brand 29CM, sneaker resale platform Soldout and in-house label Musinsa Standard.

The company registered $545 million in sales last year, up 54 per cent on the previous year. Turnover tripled in three years from its pre-pandemic benchmark in 2019.

Learn more:

South Korean E-Tailer Musinsa Sees Annual Sales Surge 54%

The rapidly growing fashion e-commerce company reported sales of 708.3 billion won (US$545 million) in 2022.

In This Article
Topics

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Global Markets
A guide to unlocking opportunity in emerging and frontier fashion markets.

BoF LIVE | How E-Commerce and SMEs Are Transforming Africa’s Fashion Industries

Please join us on Wednesday, July 19 at 16:00 BST / 11:00 EDT for #BoFLIVE as BoF’s head of content strategy, Robin Mellery-Pratt is joined by Samuel Mensah, founder of Ananse, and Chioma Nwagboso of the Mastercard foundation, along with her colleague Mercy Mutua, head of access to Finance at the Mastercard Foundation, to discover how entrepreneurship, access to finance and technology as well as the potential of the AfCFTA trade agreement are transforming business opportunities in Africa.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Recruit top-tier talent easily with single job postings
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Recruit top-tier talent easily with single job postings