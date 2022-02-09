default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read selected articles
  • Receive your choice of newsletters
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts & apply for jobs
Global Markets

South Korea’s Shinsegae Sees Strong Fashion, Luxury Performance Drive Quarterly Profit

Outside a Shinsegae department store in Daegu, South Korea
Outside a Shinsegae department store in Daegu, South Korea. (Shutterstock.)
By
  • Khanh Linh

The retail behemoth reported $80.7 million in consolidated net profit for the period ending Dec. 31, an increase of $54.4 million year-on-year.

That improvement helped convert a full-year loss of $57.8 million in 2020 to a profit of $327 million last year. Annual sales rose by 32.4 percent to $5.28 billion.

Sales at the company’s fashion and lifestyle division, Shinsegae International, rose by 9.7 percent in its latest quarter, driven by a 22 percent lift in apparel sales and 25 percent in cosmetic sales.

The Shinsegae Department Store arm achieved a 25.6 percent increase in sales to $533 million, fuelling a 59.1 percent profit lift to $117.3 million. Sales of luxury goods rose by 41.9 percent and of overseas fashion labels were up by 32.5 percent year-on-year.

Shinsegae’s share price closed the day up by 3.02 percent on Wednesday, exceeding the Korea Composite Stock Price Index’s gain of 0.81 percent.

Learn more:

A Guide to South Korea’s Booming E-Commerce Market

The pandemic set off an online shopping frenzy in what was already one of the world’s most digitally savvy countries. Here’s what brands need to know.


In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
CONNECT WITH US ON
10 Themes That Will Define the Fashion Agenda in 2022
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
10 Themes That Will Define the Fashion Agenda in 2022