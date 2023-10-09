default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Global Markets

UAE’s ADIA to Buy Stake in Ambani’s Retail Unit for $597 Million

The latest investment from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority comes after global investment firm KKR invested an additional $250 million and Qatar Investment Authority acquired a $1 billion stake in Reliance Retail Ventures.
Reliance store shopping trolley.
Reliance store shopping trolley. (Shutterstock)
By

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority agreed to buy an additional stake in Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s rapidly expanding retail unit for 49.7 billion rupees ($597 million).

ADIA will acquire a 0.6 percent stake in closely-held Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, according to an exchange filing late Friday from parent Reliance Industries Ltd. The transaction values India’s largest retailer at pre-money equity value of 8.38 trillion rupees, the filing said.

The United Arab Emirates-based firm had invested $750 million in Reliance Retail in October 2020 and another $507 million the same month in the conglomerate’s fiber-optic assets.

The latest investment from ADIA comes after global investment firm KKR & Co. invested an additional $250 million in Ambani’s retail business that rivals global competitors including Amazon.com Inc. and Walmart Inc. in the world’s most populous nation. Before that, Qatar Investment Authority acquired a 0.99 percent stake in Reliance Retail for $1 billion in August.

Ambani also told shareholders in August that the retail business will line up more international investors.

Now headed by Ambani’s daughter, Isha, Reliance Retail has undertaken a series of acquisitions to establish a strong foothold in India’s burgeoning retail space to compete with Amazon.com Inc. and Walmart Inc.

Reliance Retail raised over $6 billion three years ago from investors that include sovereign wealth funds across the Middle East and Singapore along with General Atlantic and Silver Lake Partners.

By PR Sanjai

Learn more:

Qatar Investment Authority Invests $1 Billion in India’s Reliance Retail Ventures

The Gulf sovereign wealth fund will acquire a 1 percent stake in Mukesh Ambani’s conglomerate, nearly doubling its valuation to $100 billion from its last funding round in 2020.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Global Markets
A guide to unlocking opportunity in emerging and frontier fashion markets.

NewJeans: Fashion’s Next Big K-Pop Opportunity

The breakout girl group — made up of surprise BoF 500 cover stars Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein — has high potential for fashion brands looking to leverage the powerful fandoms that follow South Korea’s pop stars. Chanel, Gucci, Burberry, Dior and Louis Vuitton have already bought in.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Introducing The BoF Brand Magic Index
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Introducing The BoF Brand Magic Index