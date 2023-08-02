US Fashion Brands Urge Early Renewal of Africa Trade Programme

The Business of Fashion
The potential of the African continent as both a manufacturing hub and consumer market is still largely untapped. BoF shares key insights from sector specialists on the driving forces behind the evolution of Africa’s fashion industry and identifies what opportunities exist for local and international businesses.
Indian designers are showing in Paris and opening flagship stores in New York, London and Dubai but how many will become global luxury brands that appeal to clients beyond the diaspora?
This week’s global markets round-up of fashion business news also features Indian department store chain Shoppers Stop, Puma’s cautious note on China and Burkina Faso’s patriotic fabric trade.
This week’s global markets round-up of fashion business news also features India’s Monte Carlo Fashions, PETA’s clash with Mongolian cashmere and UAE gold mines in the DR Congo.