Skip to main content
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Global Markets

Zara Re-Enters Venezuelan Market

The company confirmed in January that it planned to restart activities in Venezuela in the first half of 2024 with local partner Grupo Futura.
Zara shopping bag.
Inditex relaunched its business in Venezuela with the opening of a Zara store via a franchise agreement. (Shutterstock)
By

Spanish fast fashion retailer Inditex on Thursday relaunched its business in Venezuela with the opening of a Zara store via a franchise agreement.

In 2021, Inditex, which also owns Bershka, Pull & Bear and other brands, closed all the group’s shops in the South American country, following a revised franchise agreement with then local partner Phoenix World Trade.

The company confirmed in January that it planned to restart activities in Venezuela in the first half of 2024 with local partner Grupo Futura.

“I was waiting for Zara to open, I frequently shopped there when it was in the city,” said Deisy Hartaona, 56, who thronged with hundreds of other customers in Venezuela’s capital as she searched the store for shoes.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Mayela Armas; Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Daniel Wallis

Learn more:

Zara Stores Return to Venezuela After Hyperinflation Is Tamed

Local franchise operator Grupo Futura will have its first outlet up and running in an upscale Caracas mall before July, according to Zara’s parent company Industria de Diseno Textil SA., or Inditex.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Global Markets
A guide to unlocking opportunity in emerging and frontier fashion markets.
view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The Business of Beauty Global Awards - Deadline 30 April 2024
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The Business of Beauty Global Awards - Deadline 30 April 2024