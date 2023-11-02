default-output-block.skip-main
Sarah Burton, Jonathan Anderson Among Nominees for BFC Designer of the Year Award

Matthieu Blazy, Daniel Lee and Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons are also up for the prestigious prize.
By

The British Fashion Council named Sarah Burton, Daniel Lee, Jonathan Anderson, Matthieu Blazy and design duo Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons as nominees for its prestigious Designer of the Year award Thursday.

It also announced the shortlist for its BFC Foundation Award, which recognises a designer who has a major impact on global fashion over the course of the year. This year’s award will celebrate the BFC’s Newgen initiative for emerging designers, with Aaron Esh, Chet Lo, Conner Ives, Paolo Carzana and Sinéad O’Dwyer up for the prize.

The winners will be named at The Fashion Awards on Dec. 4.

The Legacy of London’s Original Young Designer Support Scheme

Many of the most promising young labels to participate in London’s NewGen scheme went boom… before they went bust. But the programme, which turns 30 this year, enables a laboratory of creativity that benefits the whole industry, writes Susanna Lau.

Sarah Kent
Sarah Kent

Sarah Kent is Chief Sustainability Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in London and drives BoF's coverage of critical environmental and labour issues.

