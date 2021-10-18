default-output-block.skip-main
Chloé Becomes Luxury Industry’s First B-Corp

Chloé C bag.
Chloé C bag. (Shutterstock)
By

Richemont-owned Chloé became the European luxury industry’s first major player to achieve certification as a “B-Corp” — a designation for companies that show a demonstrable commitment to having a positive environmental and social impact beyond creating value for shareholders.

Since announcing its plan to become a B-Corp last year, the Paris-based handbag maker has accelerated its adoption of materials with a lower environmental impact, partnered with more Fair Trade certified suppliers, and made commitments to promoting women’s equality, the brand said in a statement.

With the move, Chloé — which is trying to reinvigorate its business under former Maison Margiela CEO Riccardo Bellini and designer Gabriela Hearst — is aligning itself with companies who have made sustainability commitments a central part of their message to consumers including outdoor sports brand Patagonia and direct-to-consumer shoemaker Allbirds.

Learn more:

Inside Gabriela Hearst’s New Chloé

The eco-minded entrepreneur and freshly installed Chloé designer talks to Tim Blanks about her creative vision for the French house.

