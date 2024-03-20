Hermès Faces Class Action Suit Over Birkin Sales Practices

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Robert Williams is Luxury Editor at the Business of Fashion. He is based in Paris and drives BoF’s coverage of the dynamic luxury fashion sector.
Kering’s first-quarter revenues will likely decline by 10 percent on a comparable basis, the Paris-based luxury group flagged on Tuesday.
The lacklustre month follows a 19 percent year-on-year drop in January, the bank’s analysts said. LVMH, Brunello Cucinelli and Ferragamo are among the companies most exposed to a US slowdown.
Jean-Jacques Guevel’s departure follows the exit of the brand’s marketing chief Txampi Diz last week.
The Belgian designer will step down as creative director of his namesake fashion house following its June menswear show, he announced in a letter to fashion editors Tuesday.